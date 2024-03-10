Fight at SW Houston hookah bar leads to gunfire, causing woman to be killed by stray bullet: HPD

ABC13 spoke with the victim's niece, who says she "watched her aunt die" after trying to push her down once shots rang out from a group of men who were kicked out of the bar for fighting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chaotic scene unfolded in the early morning hours Sunday at a hookah bar in southwest Houston that resulted in the fatal shooting of a woman, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened in the 11200 block of the Southwest Freeway at Vegas Hookah Bar shortly before 1:30 a.m.

HPD said there was a fight between two groups of men who were kicked out of the establishment. Officials said the fight continued into the parking lot when one man reportedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.

One man who was involved in the altercation was shot and transported to the hospital for surgery, according to investigators. HPD said he is awake and in stable condition.

A woman, believed to have been an innocent bystander, was struck by a stray bullet. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's very unfortunate that she was an innocent bystander who had nothing to do with the fighting that was inside or outside. She was just trying to get a sober ride home, and unfortunately, she was caught in the crossfire," said Det. Michael Castillo.

ABC13 spoke to the victim's niece off-camera, who said they were at the hookah lounge for a night out. When she heard the gunshots ring out, she allegedly tried to push her aunt out of the way but couldn't save her.

She tells us that she tragically had to watch her aunt die.

The niece asked ABC13 not to identify the victim yet so the rest of their family could be notified. She shared that the woman was a 34-year-old mother who left behind a teenage son.

HPD said people scattered from the area once officers arrived and left the scene. Investigators are looking for a suspect, described as a man, who left the scene in a car in an unknown direction.

They would like to speak to witnesses who were present during the time of the shooting. Detectives will also be returning to the area to collect surveillance footage from businesses in the strip mall.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Houston Police's homicide division at (713) 308-3600 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

