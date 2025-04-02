Fort Bend ISD considering rezoning, school closures in response to population changes

This summer, leaders will evaluate campuses, and soon meet with parents early next year about possible closures.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend ISD is looking at a three-year long-term plan that could cause students to go to different schools and campus closures.

A portion of the Harvest Green new build community in Richmond shows the schools students would attend as a selling point. However, starting this summer, nearly all students moving into the neighborhood won't be allowed to attend Neill Elementary.

During a recent board meeting, school leaders announced changes would take place for first through fifth grade students. Some will remain at Neill, while others go to Pecan Grove and Oakland.

The reason why is Neill is over capacity. The changes may not end with Neill Elementary School.

Last week, board members learned about a three-year plan that could impact every campus. Soon, they're going to look at all schools and based on certain factors could cause them to close.

"What is the current utilization, what is the projected utilization, what is the age of the campus and what is the proximity to other campuses as we think about other campuses?" Fort Bend ISD deputy superintendent chief of staff Beth Martinez explained.

A reason why this is happening is because leaders said they could lose students if school choice passes in Austin. However, it's more than that.

New maps show where attendance could be in ten years. In the northwest and southeast sections of the district, schools could be overcrowded.

In the middle, attendance is expected to decline. This summer, leaders will evaluate campuses, meet with parents, and early next year could tell them about possible closures.

"It's hard to put ourselves in the shoes at the campus or in the neighborhood when we make decisions," Fort Bend ISD trustee David Hamilton said. "So, the feedback from that campus and that community is the best way for us to do that. We can listen to them and respond accordingly."

Changes that could alter selling points in certain neighborhoods, but one leader says it may not happen to address the district for years to come.

