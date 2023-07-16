Houston police are investigating a shooting outside the Vegas Hookah Bar and Grill that left a man hospitalized on Sunday.

Man hospitalized from being shot in the back outside SW Houston hookah lounge, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting outside a hookah lounge that left a man hospitalized early Sunday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened at the Vegas Hookah Lounge on the Southwest Freeway, outside the Beltway, at about 2:30 a.m.

It was learned a group of women got into a fight with a waitress that spilled over into the business's parking lot, according to officials.

That's when a man shot another in the back.

HPD said the shooting victim is in critical condition and is still investigating what exactly transpired.