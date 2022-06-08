woman shot

Woman shot in the face when gunman fired into crowd in northeast Houston

Woman shot in the face when gunman fired into crowd in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot in the face while standing with a group of people in northeast Houston overnight.

Officials said a group of people were standing on the corner of Jensen and Sumpter around 2 a.m. Wednesday when someone in a small silver SUV pulled up.

Police believe the suspect may have gotten out of the SUV before firing more than 15 shots.

A woman near the SUV was shot at least one time in the cheek. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, HPD said.

Multiple vehicles in the area were also shot.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video to gather more information about exactly what happened.
More TOP STORIES News