Southeast officers are on a shooting at 6700 Long Dr. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 5, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and her daughter got into an argument with a group of people at a convenience store. The situation escalated when that same group followed the women and shot at them Tuesday morning in southeast Houston, police said.The group followed the mother and daughter to their apartment in the 6700 block of Long Drive near Chaffin Street, according to police.Officers said a shot that was fired through the apartment door hit the mother in her leg.She is expected to survive but police are still looking for the people involved.