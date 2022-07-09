woman shot

31-year-old passenger shot in the head behind west Houston LaQuinta Inn, police say

Woman shot while sitting in passenger seat behind W. Houston hotel.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot in the head while sitting in a car behind a hotel in west Houston on Saturday morning, according the Houston Police Department.

At about 1:29 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the Katy Freeway near Highway 6 at a LaQuinta Inn.

Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her head in the passenger seat of a car. She was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the woman was with a man who was in the driver's seat. She was then shot after motioning toward someone, who police believed was involved, walking outside the vehicle for a cigarette.

Witnesses told police they saw at least one man running from the area. HPD said they are looking into surveillance video footage, but do not have a description of the suspect.
