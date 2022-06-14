Police looking for gunman accused of shooting woman on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a shooter that police said left a woman dead in southeast Houston.Officers said the woman was shot while riding in a car at about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 8100 block of Gulf Freeway.A black SUV with out-of-state plates pulled up and someone started firing. Police said the possible suspect may be a young Black man.The woman is believed to have been in her 30s. Police said she was in the car with her boyfriend and two children, one of which is a teenager and the other is about a year old.Police have not determined if there was a motive.