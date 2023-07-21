HPD asked for prayers for the woman's 14-year-old son, who was reportedly home during the shooting. The couple had been together for a few weeks and were in the process of moving in, police said.

Man says 'I did it' after girlfriend found shot to death in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of shooting and killing a woman he was dating in northeast Houston overnight.

Houston police said the woman's teenage son was home when the shooting happened.

HPD responded to the home in the 8200 block of Sandra Street around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, the man was reportedly standing in the driveway surrendering. They said he held his hands up in the air, saying he "did it." The suspect is the one who called 911, officials said.

The man was quickly detained and a handgun was recovered, HPD said.

A 39-year-old woman was found dead in the driveway with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe just one shot was fired.

The suspect allegedly told officers that he didn't mean to kill her and that he tried to do CPR, but it was too late.

From what police have gathered so far, they believe the man and woman had been in a relationship for a few weeks and were in the process of moving in.

"My understanding is that they had been together for less than a month and apparently it stemmed over jealousy," Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said.

HPD said the woman's son, who is 14 years old, was home when the shooting happened. He reportedly heard the gunshot but didn't see what happened.

Izaguirre asked for prayers for the boy and the rest of his family.

