woman killed

Gunman fired approximately 50 shots at woman killed in garage of Katy-area home, deputies say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gunman fired 50 shots at woman killed near Katy, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother driving home from work who was shot and killed in her garage at a home in the Katy area Tuesday morning was targeted by approximately 50 gunshots, deputies said.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the home in the 18700 block of Appletree Hill Lane around 5:25 a.m.

That's where they found a 31-year-old Valeesha Duncan dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the garage.

"She was a good person. Really sweet, very kind," said Timothy Richard, a long-time friend of Duncan and the father of her son. "Something like this is crazy, it's always happening to good people."



Richard and other family members spent hours at the crime scene, hoping to get more information. Deputies said Duncan's car, which was parked in the garage, had numerous bullet holes.

"She was supposedly coming [home] from work," Major Susan Cotter said. "She works at a gentlemen's club in the Galleria area."

Neighbors were startled awake by the sound of the gunshots.

"I feel safe living here. I never worry about closing my eyes," said neighbor and block captain Rhonda Thorton, who never expected this. "We mostly have just a few things going on, maybe unlocked cars getting broken into, something getting stolen out of a garage, but other than that, nothing like this."

Deputies are investigating every lead, but do not suspect this to be a case of domestic violence. They are not even sure if Duncan was the intended target or perhaps someone else who lives at the house. They are asking for more surveillance video but said a primary investigation showed a dark-colored sedan leaving the scene.

Investigators believe there was only one shooter involved.

"At this point, we're waiting on a search warrant of the residence so we can conduct a full search of that house," Cotter said.

"That was my friend, my best friend. We have a child together," said Richard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countywoman shotfatal shootingwoman killedshootingharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News