The alleged self-defense shooting happened in the same area where deputies searched for a gunman after a man was found shot to death following a crash earlier in the day on Wednesday.

Woman tells Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies she shot man in self-defense in Spring area

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman told deputies she shot a man in self-defense in the Spring area overnight.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables responded to Hirschfield Road near Aldine Westfield Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, deputies found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A woman, who told deputies she shot the man, was questioned overnight. She reportedly claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

Deputies did not say if any charges would be filed. It was unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.

The shooting happened in the same area where another man was found shot to death after a crash earlier in the day on Wednesday.

SkyEye captured video from above the scene where deputies had set up a perimeter around the Serena Woods apartment complex in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road.

Deputies initially said they may have tracked the gunman to the apartment complex, but later retracted their statement and said they did not find the suspect.