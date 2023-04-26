An investigation got underway Wednesday on Hirschfield Road near Aldine Westfield after a major crash with at least one victim apparently shot.

Person dies at Spring crash site after apparent shooting, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies believe they've tracked down a person who may have opened fire on someone who was found shot at a major crash scene.

Constable Mark Herman's Office said it was investigating what was first reported as a crash Wednesday afternoon in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road, which is just off Aldine Westfield Road, where one of the victims at the scene may have been shot and later died.

Deputies said they may have tracked the potential suspect in the apparent shooting to a nearby apartment complex.

A police perimeter was set up, deputies added.

The constable's office didn't provide any additional details other than warning people to avoid the area.

The situation is also impacting school bus drop-offs, according to Herman, who said they're not dropping off children on Hirschfield due to the area being blocked off by emergency crews.

School buses are returning students to their school for pick-up, Herman said.

