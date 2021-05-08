fatal shooting

Woman choked by ex-boyfriend shoots him to death in N. Harris Co., deputies say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman choked by ex-boyfriend shoots him to death in N. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman shot and killed a man at a home in north Harris County Saturday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies.

It happened in the 2700 block of Donella Drive around 12:15 p.m.



Deputies said the 29-year-old woman called saying the man was at the home picking up his belongings when he got aggressive with her. She said he started head butting and choking her.

She managed to get away from the 29-year-old man and grabbed a handgun that was inside the home. That's when she shot and killed him, according to deputies.

Deputies also said there were two small children in the house, but they were in a different room from where the shooting occurred. The children were reported to be OK.

It was unknown if the children belonged to the man and woman. Deputies were still investigating at the scene.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycrimedeadly shootingfatal shootinghoustonshooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
How it happened: Inside 'Rust' movie set where Baldwin's gun fired
2 killed and 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News