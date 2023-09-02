Arson charge filed against woman accused of breaking into Pasadena plant, setting fires

A woman was charged with arson after reportedly breaking into the Air Products Plant in Pasadena and setting several fires near the area, police say.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been accused of breaking into a Pasadena chemical facility and setting several fires on Thursday, according to officials.

At about 11:15 a.m., the woman reportedly drove behind Flying J's Truck stop, near Red Bluff Road and the Pasadena Freeway, through a field and fence to gain access to the Air Products Plant - according to spokespersons for the facility and Pasadena police and fire.

From there, the woman barreled through several pipes and ruptured a water line.

RELATED: Woman accused of setting mother's SW Houston house on fire with disabled father inside, records say

After the crash, authorities said the woman exited her car and began setting fires using a single gasoline canister. According to officials, one fire was set at the base of a flare stack, two others were tried at a processing unit, and the third was set to her car.

Authorities said the areas targeted did not indicate knowledge of the chemical facility. Currently, there are no known connections between the woman and the plant.

"We also sent our bomb squad to secure the vehicle to make sure that there was nothing else in the car," Sgt. Raul Granados of the Pasadena Police Department said.

Brannon said the fires self-extinguished or were put out by plant employees. According to Granados, at least one of those employees called 911 and told the dispatcher the woman had a knife. By the time first responders arrived, the woman had attempted suicide.

"She's pretty seriously hurt," said Granados.

On Friday, Granados said police had been unable to speak with the woman because of her injuries, but she is expected to survive.

RELATED: Man mad at family sparked NW Houston fire that tore through 16 apartments, document states

Investigators learned that the woman lived in the Houston area before moving to Arizona with her family, three years ago. The police department has asked the FBI to help investigate.

"Simply because it's in a chemical complex and because of the nature of the crime. We advised them of the incident," Granados said. He added that, at this time, they have no evidence indicating this was an act of terrorism.

The woman is currently charged with arson, a second-degree felony.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.