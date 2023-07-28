The woman told police that the suspect, who was riding the same bus as her, followed her as she got off and approached her while armed.

HPD looking for suspect accused of following woman off METRO and robbing her

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman riding the METRO bus got robbed by a suspect she says was also riding the bus and followed her as she got off it, Houston police said. Now, officers need your help finding the robber.

The robbery happened back on July 14 in the 14000 block of Buffalo Speedway.

The video shared with us by the Houston Police Department shared shows the suspect get on the bus and the moments that led up to the alleged robbery.

Police said the woman claims the suspect exited right behind her and followed her as she walked away. She said the suspect then went up to her, showed the woman that he had a handgun, and grabbed her purse.

While the robbery wasn't captured on video, it does show a good display of what the suspect looks like.

He is described as a Black male wearing a dark-colored shirt and light-colored pants.

If you know any information regarding the suspect's whereabouts or identification, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.