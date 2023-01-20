Feud over the use of trash cans results in neighbor mowing down woman in north Texas

Lakeisha Broomfield said it stemmed from her using her neighbor's trash bin over the holiday season after hers began to overflow.

TEXAS (KTRK) -- An ongoing feud resulted in a woman being run over by her neighbor over the use of trash cans in north Texas, and it was all caught on camera.

The ordeal happened on Jan. 4. The video shows a white SUV running into Lakeisha Broomfield, who fell on the ground.

Broomfield alleged that her neighbor Sydney Harris ran over her after she put her trash in Harris' bin because hers was overflowing during the holidays.

"I'm having some PTSD, a lot of anxiety, and panic attacks, Broomfield said. " I just want peace, peace of mind, and no issues."

According to Broomfield, this feud between her and Harris worsened over time.

She claimed Harris put branches on her doorstep, threw rocks at her vehicle, and yelled at her children.

Harris was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Harris said she only meant to hit the trash cans, not Broomfield.