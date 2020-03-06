Cypress woman shoots would-be intruder, turns out to be her friend

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after being mistaken for an intruder at a friend's house late Thursday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of Oak Sage Drive in northeast Harris County.

The homeowner thought an intruder had showed up and got her gun, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. She fired once, hitting the man in the upper torso.

The victim is expected to survive. Authorities said the man showed up to the home unannounced.

It turns out, the shooter and the victim are friends, HCSO deputies said.
