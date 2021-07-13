Woman dies after speeding through intersection into back of dump truck in W Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In west Houston, the driver of a dump truck was involved in a deadly crash with a motorcycle, but may not have even known it.Police say a woman on a motorcycle was speeding through the intersection at Highway 6 and Westheimer around 11:30 p.m. Monday when she slammed into the back of the truck and then crashed into a ditch.Police say the woman died on impact. The driver of the truck kept going.Officers suspect the driver of the commercial dump truck was unaware they had even been involved in a crash.Police are looking for the driver of the dump truck as they continue to investigate what led up to the crash.Investigators are also searching for surveillance video in the area.