woman killed

Woman dies after speeding through intersection into back of dump truck in W Houston, HPD says

Woman on motorcycle dies after slamming into back of a dump truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In west Houston, the driver of a dump truck was involved in a deadly crash with a motorcycle, but may not have even known it.

Police say a woman on a motorcycle was speeding through the intersection at Highway 6 and Westheimer around 11:30 p.m. Monday when she slammed into the back of the truck and then crashed into a ditch.

Police say the woman died on impact. The driver of the truck kept going.

Officers suspect the driver of the commercial dump truck was unaware they had even been involved in a crash.

Police are looking for the driver of the dump truck as they continue to investigate what led up to the crash.

Investigators are also searching for surveillance video in the area.
