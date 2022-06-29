62-year-old woman shot and killed after a group dispute in Channelview, deputies say

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are questioning a suspect involved in a shooting that killed a woman in a driveway in Channelview on Wednesday.The incident happened in the 700 block of Coolidge Street.Sergeant Ben Beall with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit said an old model Ford Explorer with several people arrived at a set of duplexes around 11:30 a.m.There are conflicting stories given as to why they were there. Sgt. Beall said witnesses claim it was for gas money, while others said it was narcotics-related.The area has a history of narcotics sales, according to the sergeant.Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies a homeowner exited his home with a rifle and shot in the air, once at the passenger's side of the SUV and once at the driver's side."There is apparently some bad blood between him and the person who owns the vehicle," Sgt. Beall said. "He recognized the vehicle. They have cameras on their house, recognized the vehicle when it pulled in the vehicle, and he went outside with the rifle in hand."A 62-year-old woman in the back seat was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.The man surrendered when deputies arrived after being held by two men that witnessed the shooting.The suspected shooter is said to be 32 years old.He and two other witnesses were taken for questioning. There have not been any charges filed at this time.