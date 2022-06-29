woman killed

62-year-old woman shot and killed after a group dispute in Channelview, deputies say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman shot and killed after a dispute in Channelview, deputies say

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are questioning a suspect involved in a shooting that killed a woman in a driveway in Channelview on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Coolidge Street.

Sergeant Ben Beall with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit said an old model Ford Explorer with several people arrived at a set of duplexes around 11:30 a.m.

There are conflicting stories given as to why they were there. Sgt. Beall said witnesses claim it was for gas money, while others said it was narcotics-related.

The area has a history of narcotics sales, according to the sergeant.

Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies a homeowner exited his home with a rifle and shot in the air, once at the passenger's side of the SUV and once at the driver's side.

"There is apparently some bad blood between him and the person who owns the vehicle," Sgt. Beall said. "He recognized the vehicle. They have cameras on their house, recognized the vehicle when it pulled in the vehicle, and he went outside with the rifle in hand."


A 62-year-old woman in the back seat was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man surrendered when deputies arrived after being held by two men that witnessed the shooting.

The suspected shooter is said to be 32 years old.

He and two other witnesses were taken for questioning. There have not been any charges filed at this time.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
channelviewwoman shotwoman killedharris county sheriffs officeguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Serial killer pleads guilty to 2 more murders in Galveston Co.
Bond set at $750K for woman accused of killing sister, burning body
Man wanted in wife's death fatally struck by van, police say
Woman accused of killing her sister and dumping her body in custody
TOP STORIES
20-year-old accused in shooting death of man in SW Houston, police say
Serial killer pleads guilty to 2 more murders in Galveston Co.
Police find body of missing 81-year-old Missouri City man, family says
Dad accused of DWI with 6-year-old in car, Pct. 4 says
Deadly migrant-smuggling case prompts Abbott to discuss border crisis
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years on sex trafficking conviction
HPD searching for gunman after suspected robber killed outside bar
Show More
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
Bond set at $750K for woman accused of killing sister, burning body
Employees having trouble getting paid from popular Midtown restaurant
More heavy rain possible late this week
Workers fired for not joining company's daily Christian prayer: EEOC
More TOP STORIES News