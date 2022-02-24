stabbing

Husband finds wife stabbed to death inside home in northeast Harris County

Anyone with information or who noticed suspicious activity should call 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found his 64-year-old wife stabbed to death inside their home in northeast Harris County, investigators said.

The sheriff's office said authorities responded to the 13100 block of Vickery Road near the Eastex Freeway.

Deputies say that they met with the husband who told them that when he returned home from work shortly before 6 p.m., he found his wife dead in the house.

She appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.

It's early in the investigation, but authorities said they did not see signs of forced entry. They're looking for surveillance video and witnesses.

Anyone who has information or saw any suspicious activity is asked to call 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.



