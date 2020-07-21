Harris County deputy charged with sexually assaulting woman in March

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy will be relieved of duty after being charged with sexually assaulting a woman.Kenneth Reed, 45, was charged with sexual assault after an investigation took place following a complaint by a woman who reported a uniformed deputy assaulted her with his hands.It happened on March 18 in the 15700 block of Bammel Village Drive, according to the complaint.Investigators said the woman told them she drove to the location with plans to take a walk with her young daughter. Reed started a conversation with her and told her to put her daughter back inside her car. He then called her to his patrol car where he sexually assaulted her.HCSO said Reed had been on non-law enforcement duty since the allegation was made. Evidence from the investigation was turned over to the Harris County District Attorney's office in April.Investigators urge any other possible victims to contact the Sheriff's Internal Affairs Division at 713-274-5003.