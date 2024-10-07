Woman hit and thrown off I-69 Eastex Freeway overpass after car breaks down, police say

After falling 25 to 30 feet, the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, an HPD officer blocking traffic at the scene was hit by a suspected drunk driver with two kids in the car, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in critical condition after falling off an overpass in northeast Houston.

Two other people, including a Houston police officer, were also hurt, according to authorities.

It happened on the I-69 Eastex Freeway near Laura Koppe Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Houston police said it all started when the young woman's car broke down in one of the southbound lanes of I-69.

Police said she turned her hazard lights on and got out of her car to call for a tow truck. While she was standing outside of her car, HPD said another car hit her, sending the woman over the retaining wall.

HPD said she fell somewhere between 25 and 30 feet. She was taken to the hospital, where officials say she is in critical condition.

As police were trying to block the road to investigate that crash, the situation got even worse when a driver reportedly ran into an HPD cruiser. Police said that driver appeared to be drunk.

"While we were investigating that incident at about 10:12 p.m., we had another crash that occurred where one of our officers that were blocking for that investigation was struck by another female driver who we believe showed signs of intoxication," Sgt. R. Dallas said.

Police said the driver had a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old in the car with her. The woman sustained minor injuries and thankfully, the children weren't hurt.

HPD said the woman is facing charges of driving while intoxicated with children in the car and other charges related to the crash into the HPD unit.

The HPD officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Police said she is banged up but is expected to be OK.

Officials say you should never get out of your vehicle on the freeway.

You can call the Gulf Coast Regional Tow and Go Program at 713-881-3333 for a free tow from any freeway in Harris County.

They'll tow you to a nearby safe location within one mile at no cost.

If you have a flat tire, Tow and Go will change it for you if you have a good spare and a jack.

