Judge Kelli Johnson on medical leave for head injury after DWI charge dismissed, attorney says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County district judge is taking medical leave to focus on recovering from a head injury she sustained earlier this year. This comes just over a month after a driving while intoxicated charge against the 178th District Court judge was dismissed.

According to her attorney, Judge Kelli Johnson sustained a head injury on Feb. 14, 2024, when she fell from a motorized scooter. After months of symptoms, she was reportedly diagnosed with Post-Concussion Syndrome in August.

"Judge Johnson is working with her doctors and following all of their recommendations. She looks forward to coming back to the bench fully recovered sometime right after the first of the new year," Chris Tritico, her attorney, said in a statement.

During her medial leave, visiting judges will cover Johnson's bench and the 178th Criminal District Court will continue to operate without interruption.

"We commend Judge Kelli Johnson for making self-care the priority, and for taking the bold step in recognizing that one's ability to serve others only goes as far as our ability to serve ourselves," 178th Criminal District Court's Office said. "The Administrative Office of the Harris County District Courts looks forward to her return to the Bench, at optimal health. Until then, we will continue to ensure the 178th Criminal District Court continues operation without interruption."

The DWI charge was officially dropped on Sept. 10 when a judge signed the prosecution's motion to dismiss, citing insufficient evdence.

Prosecutors claim no alcohol or drugs were found in Johnson's system when she was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge in late June.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Harris Co. judge makes first court appearance after 2 run-ins with police, DWI arrest

Harris County judge Kelli Johnson made her first court appearance and signed her bond conditions after she was arrested on a DWI charge.

In the early morning of June 25, a Houston Police Department officer said he witnessed Johnson make an improper turn from a center lane in the 16000 block of Hempstead Road onto Kempwood Drive.

Police said she was arrested after it was determined she was under the influence of a controlled substance, in part because she was driving15 miles below the posted speed limit, her slow movements, emotionless demeanor, dilated pupils, and she took a wrong turn.

According to police, when Johnson was pulled over, the officer noticed two prescription pill bottles. The judge reportedly admitted that she was on duloxetine, an antidepressant.

SEE ALSO: Judge stopped for reckless driving, suspected of drinking but given warning, according to recording

Only 13 Investigates obtained audio of an encounter between a Harris County deputy and Judge Kelli Johnson, who was pulled over for reckless driving.

The June 25 incident came after the judge had another run-in with police on April 12, court records say. Johnson was stopped for reckless driving and suspected drunk driving.

Body-worn camera footage of the 45-minute ordeal was obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News through an open records request.

Although she failed parts of a field sobriety test in a dash camera video, deputies determined she had passed enough of the test. Johnson was let go with a warning for speeding.

READ MORE: Where's Judge Kelli Johnson? High-profile justice hasn't sat on the bench for weeks

Judge Kelli Johnson hasn't presided over the 178th District Court since May 1. Houston police said the justice had a crisis intervention response.

As ABC13 first reported, Johnson was absent from the 178th District Court for most of May.

Amanda Cain, communications director for the Administrative Office of the District Courts, initially told ABC13, "No comment," when asked about the judge's absence. Nine days later, though, she said, "Judge Johnson is out for personal matters."

The high-profile judge has presided over some of Harris County's most significant trials -- including all three of the A.J. Armstrong capital murder trials.

