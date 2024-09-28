Ex-Texas City commissioner struggles in court appearance for new DWI arrest, says she has no money

In her first court appearance, Haney told a judge that she had no money and wasn't sure she could afford an attorney.

In her first court appearance, Haney told a judge that she had no money and wasn't sure she could afford an attorney.

In her first court appearance, Haney told a judge that she had no money and wasn't sure she could afford an attorney.

In her first court appearance, Haney told a judge that she had no money and wasn't sure she could afford an attorney.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney made her first court appearance overnight after her latest arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated, according to court records.

Haney, 61, was held in jail without bond since Friday, where prosecutors have vehemently stated that they plan to keep her there.

During the hearing, Haney told the judge that she didn't have "financial means" and relied on her parents. She also said she is unsure if she could hire an attorney.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Former Texas City commissioner arrested on DWI charge, prosecutors seek to revoke probation

The ex-official also had trouble signing documents, saying she didn't have glasses or contacts. Haney then told the court that she was on anti-seizure medication and was on a C-PAP machine and inquired if she would have access to those while in jail.

The Texas City Police Department said Haney was arrested early Friday morning in the 1700 block of Bay Street North. Police said Haney told them she was following a reckless driver before three people allegedly attacked her after stopping at a park.

A witness reported seeing Haney rolling down the street and screaming before getting into her truck and driving off.

The witness did not report seeing anybody else with her during the incident.

Haney then told officers that she had taken medication, drank beer, and had a shot of alcohol. She was detained shortly after failing a field sobriety test.

Haney found herself in this position seven months into her court-ordered probation after being found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in 2017. Haney was sentenced to 10 years of probation for a crash that killed a father and son on the Galveston Causeway.

Haney was denied bond for the charge of probation violation for criminally negligent homicide. For the new charge of DWI, her bond was set at $100,000.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Who is Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney?

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.