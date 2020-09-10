Innocent woman shot during alleged road rage situation in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after an innocent woman was hit during a suspected road rage shooting in southwest Houston.

Officers said it happened Wednesday at around 5:44 p.m. They said the 25-year-old woman told them she was at a traffic light when a white car with a man and woman pulled up next to her. The victim said the man and woman acted as if they were trying to get her attention but she drove off, and they followed her.

Police said the man fired an assault rifle at her vehicle at some point and she was hit once in the chest. The suspects then drove off in an unknown direction.



The victim was taken to a hospital where she underwent surgery and is expected to survive, Houston police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Houston police or Crime Stoppers.

Related topics:
houstonharris countywoman shotshootingroad rage
