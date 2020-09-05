Man shot in the head during road rage shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the forehead Friday night during an apparent road rage incident in southwest Houston.It happened near Fountainview and the Southwest Freeway around 9:30 p.m.The man was headed home from watching the Houston Rockets basketball game at a relative's house when someone in a black Dodge truck cut him off, Houston police said.The driver of the truck fired a shot at the man and took off. The man was able to drive home despite the gunshot wound, according to HPD.Officers were still looking for the shooter and were checking nearby businesses for surveillance camera footage.The victim is expected to recover, police said.