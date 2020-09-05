Man shot in the head during road rage shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the forehead Friday night during an apparent road rage incident in southwest Houston.

It happened near Fountainview and the Southwest Freeway around 9:30 p.m.

The man was headed home from watching the Houston Rockets basketball game at a relative's house when someone in a black Dodge truck cut him off, Houston police said.

The driver of the truck fired a shot at the man and took off. The man was able to drive home despite the gunshot wound, according to HPD.

Officers were still looking for the shooter and were checking nearby businesses for surveillance camera footage.

The victim is expected to recover, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstongun violenceshootingman shotroad rage
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down Grand Parkway in Spring
Firefighter attacked while responding to gas station incident
2nd fountain overflows with soap suds this week after prank
Rockets stun LeBron James and the Lakers in Game 1
Here's a recap of the news you need for Saturday, Sept. 5
Trump targets 'white privilege' training as 'anti-American'
Woman escapes after shooting 3 people at apartment complex
Show More
Will long Labor Day weekend mean another COVID-19 spike?
Evicted dad from viral video near tears, but for a different reason
Plane that crashed, killing 3, was bought just a week before
Cooler start to Saturday with another chance of storms
Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1
More TOP STORIES News