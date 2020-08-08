Road rage shooting in Kingwood leaves 1 man in critical condition

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was on put on life support in critical condition after being shot during a road rage incident Saturday morning, according to police.The driver and passenger of a gray car were both shot on the Grand Parkway. The driver suffered superficial wounds, while his passenger was shot multiple times.Police said the men in the car and men in a truck were arguing over the way another vehicle was driving. Someone inside the truck opened fire on the friends in the car.The driver drove to Kingwood Medical Center where both men received medical attention.Later, someone found a black pickup truck abandoned near a gas station in New Caney, Montgomery County. Police said this may be the truck involved.The victims in the road rage shooting are in their 20s. There's no good description yet of the shooters.