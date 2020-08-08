Road rage shooting in Kingwood leaves 1 man in critical condition

By
KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was on put on life support in critical condition after being shot during a road rage incident Saturday morning, according to police.

The driver and passenger of a gray car were both shot on the Grand Parkway. The driver suffered superficial wounds, while his passenger was shot multiple times.

Police said the men in the car and men in a truck were arguing over the way another vehicle was driving. Someone inside the truck opened fire on the friends in the car.

The driver drove to Kingwood Medical Center where both men received medical attention.

Later, someone found a black pickup truck abandoned near a gas station in New Caney, Montgomery County. Police said this may be the truck involved.

The victims in the road rage shooting are in their 20s. There's no good description yet of the shooters.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kingwoodrobberyhospitalshootingroad rage
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas AG says local governments can't stop or delay evictions
Pastor admitted raping 9-year-old at his home, HPD says
Minute Maid Park's mega testing site opens today
A few thunderstorms possible today and tomorrow
Teens drown trying to help child along Texas river
US hiring slows amid signs of longer-lasting economic damage
New changes for tax-free holiday weekend this year
Show More
Montrose plagued by broken sidewalks
How you can help the Lebanese community in Houston
'We were all very lucky': Strangers save family from flood
Photographer from UK creates coloring book for kids in need
Third Ward boutique finds creative ways to stay connected to customers
More TOP STORIES News