Woman walking on I-45 Gulf Freeway hit and killed by METRO bus, officials say

A woman was killed when she was hit by a METRO bus driving in the I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound lanes near Edgebrook early Thursday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who was walking on I-45 Gulf Freeway died after she was hit by a METRO bus overnight, the transportation agency told ABC13 on Thursday.

According to METRO, shortly before 2 a.m., the bus was heading northbound on I-45 near Edgebrook when the woman ran across the middle of the freeway.

She died.

The bus, which was headed to the METRO Polk Street bus operating facility at the time, was not in service.

No passengers were on board.

No details have been released about the woman's identity or age.

The crash shut down the freeway for a couple of hours, but has since reopened.

METRO police are investigating.