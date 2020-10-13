fatal crash

Woman hit and killed by 18-wheeler in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed after she was hit by an 18-wheeler in west Houston.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Brittmoore Road.



The woman was in a 4-door sedan, according to investigators. Police told Eyewitness News the woman ran a stop sign at an intersection and was hit by the 18-wheeler.

Another innocent driver was involved, but there's no word on that driver's condition.

The crash caused a fuel spill so cleaning crews were seen in the area attempting to clear the scene.

In addition, the 18-wheeler also hit a power pole, causing a power outage in the area.

The incident remains under investigation.
