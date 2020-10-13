Woman hit and killed by 18-wheeler in west Houston

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Brittmoore Road.
Northwest and VCD officers are working a fatal accident 1500 Brittmore. 202 pic.twitter.com/VwXZWuA3Kx— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 13, 2020
The woman was in a 4-door sedan, according to investigators. Police told Eyewitness News the woman ran a stop sign at an intersection and was hit by the 18-wheeler.
Another innocent driver was involved, but there's no word on that driver's condition.
The crash caused a fuel spill so cleaning crews were seen in the area attempting to clear the scene.
In addition, the 18-wheeler also hit a power pole, causing a power outage in the area.
The incident remains under investigation.