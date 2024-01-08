Man accused of holding pregnant woman hostage seen in court, human trafficking division to take case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- 52-year-old Lee Carter showed up in court after being accused of holding a pregnant woman captive for years.

ABC13 captured video of Carter leaving the courtroom Monday morning. He did not appear before the judge, and his attorney was absent.

According to officials, the human trafficking division is expected to take over the case.

The court, however, says they are working to figure out if they want his bond raised higher or not.

Carter could be taken into custody Monday, or a bond hearing could be set for later this week.

Carter, a local rapper, is accused of picking up a pregnant woman while she was panhandling in south Houston and bringing her to his house. The woman told police Carter locked her up, raped her, and forced her to take drugs, including crack cocaine for years.

Court documents don't show if she ever gave birth and if she did, what happened to the baby.

