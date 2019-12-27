Woman had fight with ex-boyfriend days before Christmas Eve shooting: Friend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5789304" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Taylor’s close friend, Lisa Cash, said she knew Taylor had begun dating someone in recent months, but never expected this.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Al Simon, 52, has not been seen since Christmas Eve when he allegedly barged into a party and shot and killed Houston mortgage lender Carolee Taylor.Investigators believe he is armed and dangerous.Several of Taylor's friends are currently worried about their own safety because Simon has not yet been arrested."She's in a different place right now, and I just hope we find him," said Christine, one of Taylor's best friends. "We had bucket lists."Christine had lunch with Taylor on Christmas Eve, just hours before the 46-year-old was shot in front of her family and friends.Christine says Simon and Taylor had been dating for about six months and had a fight on Friday, Dec. 20, in Louisiana."Things seemed good, but when they were bad, they were really bad," Christine recalled. "I don't know who could do something like this, you know, to somebody so kind...I know justice needs to be served."Friends and family are planning to gather Friday at Cleveland Park for a vigil in honor of Taylor.Meanwhile, federal and local authorities are still on the hunt for Simon.