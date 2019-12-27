What we know about shooting suspect in Christmas Eve killing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5789304" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Taylor’s close friend, Lisa Cash, said she knew Taylor had begun dating someone in recent months, but never expected this.

52-year-old Albert Benjamin Simon is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Christmas party Tuesday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Al Simon, 52, has not been seen since Christmas Eve, when he allegedly barged into a party and shot and killed Carolee Taylor.Investigators believe he is armed and dangerous.Several of Taylor's friends are currently worried about their own safety because Simon has not yet been arrested."She's in a different place right now, and I just hope we find him," said Christine, one of Taylor's best friends. "We had bucket lists."Christine had lunch with Taylor on Christmas Eve, just hours before the 46-year-old was shot in front of her family and friends."I don't know who could do something like this, you know, to somebody so kind," said Christine.Friends and family are planning to gather Friday at Cleveland Park for a vigil in honor of Taylor.Meanwhile, federal and local authorities are still on the hunt for Simon.The 52-year-old left in a dark colored Jeep Cherokee with Texas license plate LYN-0345. Taylor was celebrating her birthday and Christmas with family and friends.Simon is well-known in social circles and served on committees for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, according to friends of the victim.Investigators believe he still has a gun and is considered dangerous. A murder warrant has been issued for him related to the death of Taylor.Around 15 people were inside a home on Obsidian Drive Tuesday night near the Houston National Golf Club when Simon showed up and forced Taylor outside at gunpoint and shot her to death. Taylor was the only one harmed at the home, according to authorities.Taylor had gunshot wounds in her head, back, right lower extremity, and right forearm, according to a report from the Harris County Medical Examiner.Simon also has a mugshot on file with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for a prior offense.