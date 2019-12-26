Search for accused shooter continues after Christmas Eve killing

By and
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at a Christmas party in northwest Harris County was still at-large Wednesday night.

Deputies say 52-year-old Albert Benjamin Simon barged into the party at a home in the 16500 block of Obsidian Drive near the Houston National Golf Club around 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.



The party wasn't just to celebrate Christmas, the woman who was killed was also celebrating her birthday.

The Sheriff's Office says Simon, her ex-boyfriend, pushed his way inside, grabbed her, and shot her several times.



Investigators found a handgun in the yard, but believe Simon is still armed and dangerous. The Sheriff's Office says Simon left the scene in a dark colored Jeep Cherokee.

A murder warrant has been issued for Simon. He has a mugshot on file with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for a prior offense.

52-year-old Albert Benjamin Simon is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Christmas party Tuesday night.


"This morning we began with a tragedy, the death of a 3-month-old, and today we're closing the evening of Christmas Eve with another tragedy," Sheriff Ed Gonzales said Tuesday night.

Authorities identified the victim as 46-year-old Carolee Dawn Taylor. She died at the scene.



They say about 15 people were at the home when she was shot and killed.

"We want the public to be safe. If he's watching, we want him to do the right thing and just turn himself in so that we can get this matter resolved," Gonzalez said.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootingchristmaswoman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawyers for accused Austin mom killer 'anxious' to review case
Teen dies after crashing car into New Caney home
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at age 34
Family's cell phones lead to north Houston carjacking suspect
Man charged with DWI after crashing into METRO Police car
What is intermittent fasting?
Kids with dogs less likely to develop schizophrenia: Study
Show More
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
Going for the gold!🏅 Teen skateboarder to compete in Tokyo for Olympics
Winning Cash Five lottery ticket sold in Houston
Disney store debuts Baby Yoda plush toys, action figures
More TOP STORIES News