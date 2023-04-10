HPD said the woman's vehicle was also missing. Although the discovery was made Sunday night, investigators believe she may have been killed earlier that morning.

Woman found shot to death inside apartment in Spring Branch area, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found shot to death inside her home in the Spring Branch area, northwest of Houston, according to police.

Houston police were called to 1370 Afton Street near Westview shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a person down call at an apartment complex.

At the scene, officers found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Though officers were called to the apartment on Sunday night, investigators believe the woman may have been shot earlier on Sunday morning when neighbors said they heard several gunshots.

Family members reportedly couldn't get in touch with the woman throughout the day. A family member then went to the apartment complex and found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. That's when they called police.

HPD said there is no known suspect.

"There were signs of forced entry entering the apartment where the victim was found," Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "There really wasn't any sign of a disturbance."

The woman's vehicle was also missing, HPD said at the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.