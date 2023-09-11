Man wanted by HPD for questioning regarding death of woman who was found in Bellaire parking garage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for someone they believe may be connected to the death of a woman found in a car over the weekend.

The person of interest is described as a white or Hispanic male who was caught on surveillance camera along with his vehicle, a black Dodge Challenger.

HPD officers responded to a call at about 11:55 a.m. on Sunday in the 9800 block of Bellaire Boulevard at a parking garage.

When officials arrived, a 22-year-old woman was found in the driver's seat of a car. HPD says the woman's body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

HPD said the responding officers found no signs of foul play or trauma.

An investigation is pending the results of an autopsy, HPD said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person of interest or this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.