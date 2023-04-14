WATCH LIVE

Woman found dead inside car at apartment complex in SW Houston, police say

ByChaz Miller KTRK logo
Friday, April 14, 2023 3:46PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found dead inside a vehicle at an apartment complex parking lot in southwest Houston on Friday morning.

Houston police said in a tweet that the woman appeared to have gunshot wounds when she was found at about 7:20 a.m. at the complex located at 11503 Nobility Dr. near W. Bellfort.

Police did not release any more information, but said that homicide detectives were headed to the scene.

ABC13 has a crew following this story and working to gather more facts.

Look for updates on Eyewitness News at 11 live in the video player above.

