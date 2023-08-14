Death of woman found near roadway in NW Harris Co. may be heat-related, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in northwest Harris County on Monday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman's death may be heat-related.

The woman was found dead near the roadway at 12199 Misty Moss Lane, Gonzalez said.

While her exact cause of death is unknown, Gonzalez said it's possible extreme heat was a factor.

Southeast Texas' streak of days with temperatures over 100 degrees reached 15 days straight on Monday, and it looks like we've got more to come. The heat wave will approach the standing record for most consecutive 100-degree days in a row, which stands at 24.

Earlier this month, the medical examiner's office reported that there had been at least seven heat-related deaths in Harris County since June.

Anyone with information about the woman's death is urged to call HCSO at 713-274-9100 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

