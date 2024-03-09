Woman's family tracks her phone, discovers her shot to death inside parked car in SE Houston: HPD

HPD said the woman told her family she was going to the convenience store around 1 a.m. Friday, for snacks, but never returned home.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a woman's death after she was found shot inside her parked car in the Sunnyside area after leaving home to go to the convenience store, officials said.

Police said the 46-year-old woman notified her family that she was going to the convenience store to purchase snacks around 1 a.m. on Friday. The family told police that the woman was a night owl and was known to enjoy doing that, but she never returned home.

The woman and her family reportedly lived near Beltway 8 and Highway 249 in the Willowbrook area, police said.

Police said the family began to worry after the woman did not return home and began to track her phone. The woman's phone pinged her exact location.

HPD says the woman's family made the gruesome discovery. The victim was found in the 4800 block of Briscoe and Calhoun in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, there is no description of a suspect.