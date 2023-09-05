HPD seeks person of interest after woman found shot to death in SW Houston motel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a person of interest wanted for questioning after a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in southwest Houston on Saturday.

Houston police identified 33-year-old Vincent Guerino Juliano as a person of interest in the woman's death. He is not charged at this time, but investigators would like to talk to him about what happened.

HPD released a photo of the man on Tuesday in hopes that someone might know where he is.

Officers responded to a report of a woman dead at the Red Carpet Inn located at 6868 Hornwood Drive in the Sharpstown area shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.

At the scene, they found the victim dead inside a motel room with at least one gunshot wound.

Further investigation revealed that Juliano rented the motel room with the victim.

Witnesses told police they heard screaming coming from the room and then a gunshot.

HPD said Juliano was seen leaving the location alone a short time later.

Anyone with information on Juliano's whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.