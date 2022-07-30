Apartment manager found dead inside her home possibly multiple days after being killed, police say

An apartment complex manager was found dead inside her home in north Houston days after being killed, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside her apartment in north Houston, according to police.

On Friday at about 11 p.m., Houston Police Department officers said they responded to a welfare check at an apartment complex at 6106 Werner St. after a woman hadn't been seen for a few days.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman dead inside her apartment. Investigators said she "did not die of natural causes" and that it's a possibility that she was killed multiple days ago.

An HPD detective on the scene told ABC13 that it's early in the investigation, and they are still trying to figure out what exactly happened.

HPD and neighbors said the woman, believed to be in her 60s, was the apartment complex's property manager.

For now, we don't know how she died, and even when this may have happened is still unclear.

