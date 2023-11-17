HPD announces suspect's arrest in connection to 2007 fatal stabbing of man in N. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department announced on Friday the arrest of a woman suspected to have stabbed a man several times in north Houston 16 years ago.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Officials said charges against Laura Barrios, 39, were filed for the fatal stabbing of a man, identified as 30-year-old Jose Manuel Cruz, in an apartment complex located in the 16000 block of City View Place on May 28, 2007.

According to HPD, officers that day responded to a welfare check at the complex after Cruz's co-workers said they could not reach him after he did not show up for work.

RELATED: Woman's murder solved after more than 50 years using DNA found on cigarette, victim's clothing

When officers arrived at the scene, the door was found unlocked. When they entered, Cruz was discovered unresponsive with apparent stab wounds, HPD said.

The victim was pronounced dead by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Police said at the time, there was no suspect description or motive.

Detectives with the HPD's Homicide Division Cold Case Unit later reviewed the investigation and obtained evidence identifying Barrios as the suspect.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, Barrios was taken into custody without incident and charged, HPD said.