Is there a chance for snow in Texas next week?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4682088" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While snow in Houston doesn't happen every winter, it does indeed happen. In the video, take a look back at the major snow days in the city's history.

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Yes, but not necessarily in southeast Texas. A huge mass of Arctic air will invade the country and make it all the way to the Gulf coast.Moisture coming in from the west will mix with that and produce snow in north Texas.Well, our atmosphere may get cold enough to support some sleet or freezing rain around next Friday. Before then, it'll just be a cold rain starting on Wednesday.This event is still very far away and a lot can change.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.