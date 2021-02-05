winter weather

Is there a chance for snow in Texas next week?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Is there's a chance for snow in Texas next week?

Yes, but not necessarily in southeast Texas. A huge mass of Arctic air will invade the country and make it all the way to the Gulf coast.

Moisture coming in from the west will mix with that and produce snow in north Texas.

Will the Houston-area see anything?

Well, our atmosphere may get cold enough to support some sleet or freezing rain around next Friday. Before then, it'll just be a cold rain starting on Wednesday.

This event is still very far away and a lot can change.

READ ALSO: 20 inches of snow? It really happened in Houston: Look back at the city's snow days

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
