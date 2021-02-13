Missouri City leaders outline winter storm plan

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Missouri City Mayor Robin Elackatt and other city leaders outlined a severe weather plan Saturday afternoon for the region and provided citizens with an update on preparations to ensure their safety.City leaders warned residents to stay home starting Sunday evening through Tuesday morning."This pandemic has given us a lot of practice on staying in," said a city leader.The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the regions from Sunday at 3 p.m. to Monday at 6 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing from Sunday night through Tuesday, with winter precipitation including snow, freezing rain and/or sleet is possible."If you think you can drive on ice, I'll tell you right now, it's not a good practice" said Missouri City Police Department Chief Mike Berezin.City staff said they will be keeping a close watch on the winter storm. The Emergency Operation Center will activate remotely on Sunday and all non-emergency city offices will be closed on Monday."We are experiencing severe weather that is the first of its kind in about 30 years," said Elackatt. "The safety of our citizens and staff continues to be a top priority as we monitor this emergency while we are still working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. I encourage citizens to stay alert and avoid travel, if possible, in these dangerous conditions."City leaders also announced that Fort Bend ISD campuses and facilities will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Houston ISD will transition to virtual learning on Monday and Tuesday.All COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will also be closed Monday and Tuesday."Tomorrow is Valentine's Day. One way you can show your love and appreciation to others is by making the sacrifice of staying home starting tomorrow evening," said Councilmember Jeffrey L. Boney.