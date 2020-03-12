Houston-area school and college winter weather plans

COLLEGES

School districts in the Houston area have announced they are closely monitoring and preparing ahead of the winter storm that's expected to bring freezing weather, ice and dangerous road conditions to southeast Texas.Please check back often as this story is continuously updated with school district and college closure plans.Here's a list of current school plans:Aldine ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16.Aldine ISD will also be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of President's Day.All learning and work in Alief ISD will transition online for Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16.Alvin ISD campuses and offices will be closed on Monday, 2/15 and Tuesday, 2/16Arrow Academy Houston area campuses will be closed to in-person school on Tuesday February 16 due to the winter storm. Students will be expected to attend virtual classes on Tuesday.CCISD said it will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 16. The district noted Feb. 15 was already a student holiday.Monday, February 15th: No Students/ Teacher & Staff will have a Professional Development Day via remote.Tuesday, February 16th: CISD CLOSED - No School/No Remote Learning.Monday, Feb. 15 is a student holiday.All CFISD schools and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16.Monday, February 15, 2021: All Crosby ISD facilities will be closed and all extra-curricular activities are cancelled. This is a student holiday and staff will work remotelyTuesday, February 16, 2021: All Crosby ISD facilities will be closed and all extra-curricular activities are cancelled. Students and staff will participate in remote instructionDanbury ISD will be closed Monday, February 15th, for President's Day.Danbury ISD will be REMOTE on Tuesday, February 16th.Monday, February 15, 2021 is a student holiday.All Dayton ISD schools and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, February 16Monday is a student holiday. All professional development activities scheduled for staff will transition to virtual for Monday, February 15.The district will be closed on Tuesday, February 16. There will be no on-campus or remote instruction classes for students on Tuesday.Schools will transition to virtual at home learning for Tuesday, February 16Fort Bend ISD campuses and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, February 16.Asynchronous learning will occur on Tuesday, February 16 for all Fort Bend ISD students.Classes will operate on a remote basis Tuesday, February 16.Additionally, all after-school activities and curbside meals are cancelled for Monday, February 15, 2021 and Tuesday, February 16, 2021.Galveston ISD will be closed on Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16.Goodrich ISD schools and office(s) will be closed on Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16.Harmony Public Schools Houston South/West District campuses will be closed on Tuesday, February 16All HISD schools and offices are closing on Monday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 16. That means no virtual or in-person instruction, and employees will not report to work.The district added the following guidance to families:Monday, Feb. 15:-Humble ISD middle and high school students all online-Humble ISD elementary student holiday-Humble ISD staff work from homeThe John Cooper School campus will be closed for President's Day on Monday, February 15 and will remain closed on Tuesday, February 16.Monday, February 15 is a student holidayIn preparation for Tuesday, February 16, all instruction will be delivered via asynchronous virtual learning for all in-person and Katy Virtual Academy students.Tuesday, February 16, 2021, will be a Remote Learning Day for all studentsLamar CISD will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 and will pivot to virtual instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 16.On Monday, February 15, and Tuesday, February 16, Livingston ISD will have two asynchronous virtual learning days. All buildings will be CLOSED, and there will be no in-person instruction.All MISD schools will shift to remote instruction on Tues., 2/16.Needville ISD will be closed Monday for Presidents' DayTuesday will be an asynchronous learning day, with all staff working from home and students learning at home.Monday, Feb. 15, Presidents' Day, is a holiday for students & staff.Schools will be closed for on-campus learning Tuesday, Feb. 16. All students are expected to participate in asynchronous learning from home. See image for more details.Monday, February 15 is a holiday for all Royal ISD students and staffRoyal ISD will shift to virtual learning for ALL students on Tuesday, February 16.Monday is a student holiday and Staff Professional Learning Day. All professional learning activities scheduled for staff on Monday, February 15, 2021, will transition to virtual.The District will be closed on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. There will be no on-campus or virtual instruction for students on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.Monday, Feb. 15 is a student holiday, and Tuesday, Feb. 16 is remote instruction for all students in Sheldon ISD.All district facilities will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15.Tuesday, Feb. 16 will be a remote/asynchronous learning day for all students and staff.Mon 2/15: No classes on President's DayTue 2/16: All campuses will have virtual learning onlyAll Sweeny ISD teachers and students will transition to remote learning, Monday, February 15th and Tuesday, February 16th.Due to severe winter weather Feb. 15 and 16, all TCISD classes will be virtual.All Brazosport College face-to-face on campus format college classes, day and evening, as well as campus operations, including the Bill & Julia May Children's Center, are cancelled for Monday, Feb. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. Online courses and college services will proceed as scheduled remotely.All in-person classes and services at College of the Mainland (COM) will be held virtually on Monday, Feb. 15.Houston Baptist University will be closed for in person instruction Monday. All class activities will be performed remotely.Lone Star College will close all facilities Monday, Feb. 15.All Face-to-Face classes and onsite activities are suspended. All LSC Online classes and online support services will continue as scheduled.All PVAMU campuses will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, due to inclement weather conditions and the potential for hazardous road conditions.San Jacinto College will move to remote operations for Monday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 16.The University of Houston, including UH at Sugar Land and Katy, will operate on a fully remote schedule Monday and Tuesday.Online classes will continue as scheduled and in-person classes will transition online at their regularly scheduled times.All Wharton County Junior College campuses will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16. This closing includes online courses, activities, and events.