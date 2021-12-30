powerball

No big winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, jackpot is now $483 million

The winning numbers Wednesday were 02 - 06 - 09 - 33 - 39 and Powerball 11.
By Alisha Ebrahimji and Joe Sutton, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

No big winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing

PHILADELPHIA -- There were no winners in the final Powerball drawing of 2021, and the jackpot grew to $483 million, according to the game operator.

The winning numbers Wednesday were 02 - 06 - 09 - 33 - 39 and Powerball 11.

The next drawing will take place January 1.



It's been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raked in a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4. Since then, there have been 37 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the game operator said.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot. The record $1.586 billion cache was shared in 2016 by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepennsylvanianew jerseydelawarephiladelphiapowerballu.s. & worldlottery
POWERBALL
Powerball drawing yields 1 winner for $470M jackpot
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $454M
Powerball lottery jackpot at $421M; winning numbers drawing Monday
$632M Powerball winning tickets sold in CA, WI
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News