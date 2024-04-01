Powerball jackpot surges to an estimated $1.23B after no big winner Wednesday

The jackpot jumped from $1.09 billion to $1.23 billion - the fourth largest jackpot in the Powerball game.

The Powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to an estimated $1.23 billion after yet another lottery drawing yielded no grand prize winner Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to an estimated $1.23 billion after yet another lottery drawing yielded no grand prize winner Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to an estimated $1.23 billion after yet another lottery drawing yielded no grand prize winner Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to an estimated $1.23 billion after yet another lottery drawing yielded no grand prize winner Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to an estimated $1.23 billion after yet another lottery drawing yielded no grand prize winner Wednesday night.

Wednesday's winning numbers were: 11, 62, 65, 38, 41 and Powerball 15.

For the next Powerball drawing on Saturday night, a lucky winner can choose to receive the prize in annuitized payments or take a lump sum estimated at $595.1 million.

After no tickets matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, the jackpot jumped from $1.09 billion to $1.23 billion - the fourth largest jackpot in the Powerball game. That makes it the eighth largest US lottery jackpots, ranking over the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was won in New Jersey last week.

Despite no tickets winning the grand prize on Wednesday night, nine players matched five of the numbers, snagging $1 million prizes each. Those tickets were sold in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Washington.

This has been one of the game's longest streaks without a jackpot winner, according to Powerball.

It's been three months since Powerball's grand prize was last won. On New Year's Day, a ticket in Michigan scored an $842.4 million jackpot. Since then, 40 consecutive drawings have taken place without a jackpot winner, according to Powerball.

If there's no jackpot winner on Saturday, it would tie for the most consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. Only two other Powerball jackpot runs have previously reached 41 drawings before there was a jackpot winner, according to the lottery.

The largest Powerball jackpot - and the largest US lottery prize - ever won was $2.04 billion by a ticket purchased in California in November 2022, according to the lottery. Ranking second through fourth are $1.765 billion (one ticket in California, 2023); $1.586 billion (three tickets, 2016); and $1.08 billion (one ticket in California, 2023).

Winning the Powerball jackpot means a ticket matched all five white balls plus the red Powerball. The odds of winning any prize in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET in Tallahassee, Florida.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.