pedestrian killed

Police search for driver in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in northwest Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was killed in a hit-and-run in the Willowbrook area in northwest Houston Friday night.

Houston police responded to FM 1960 near 249 after a pedestrian was walking across the highway and was fatally struck by a driver around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing in a dark area, crossing the road where there wasn't a crosswalk.

Police are looking for witnesses and surveillance videos to find the driver responsible.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Cyclist killed while crossing dark area of Hwy 6 in W. Houston
Driver who police say thought he hit deer charged in hit-and-run
Drivers can now face felony charges for fatal pedestrian crashes
Man in wheelchair hit by multiple vehicles while crossing FM 1960
TOP STORIES
16-year-old charged in grandmother's murder
Barber ambushed and shot when leaving work in west Houston
More cold showers this weekend, but sunshine eventually returns
CenterPoint customers frustrated with spike in natural gas prices
Katy man pleads guilty to terrorism on US power grids
Owner of Third Ward club intends to fight efforts to shut him down
CDC eases COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
Show More
City of Houston suspends face mask policy for employees
Inside look at the new Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser 2-night voyage
RodeoHouston is back as 2022 BBQ cookoff kicks off
Trail riders arrive at Memorial Park ahead of rodeo on Go Texan Day
Brother of man accused in deputy's murder sends family condolences
More TOP STORIES News