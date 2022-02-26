Police search for driver in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was killed in a hit-and-run in the Willowbrook area in northwest Houston Friday night.
Houston police responded to FM 1960 near 249 after a pedestrian was walking across the highway and was fatally struck by a driver around 8:30 p.m.
Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing in a dark area, crossing the road where there wasn't a crosswalk.
Police are looking for witnesses and surveillance videos to find the driver responsible.
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
