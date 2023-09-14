Ready for a career in tech? ABC13's job fair spotlights opportunities

This week, ABC13's Who's Hiring job fair with Workforce Solutions focused on opportunities in Missouri City and within Houston's tech industry.

We partnered with Workforce Solutions to bring you the latest positions in those fields, including a variety of immediate-hire jobs that are available. Remember that throughout these weekly fairs, career advisors will take applications online and over the phone to match participants with jobs.

If you apply during the event, you could land an interview in days.

During the fair this week, Herman Rodriguez, the Executive Director of Economic Development in Missouri City, and Chelsea Wessels-Self, the program manager of academic network and workforce development at Ion Houston, joined to talk about job creation and show how the greater Houston area is home to a variety of industries, such as education, finance and energy, and occupations.

You can apply for the jobs online or through the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions. The number is 713-243-6663.

To view the jobs, look for the "as seen on ABC13" section on the Workforce Solutions website.