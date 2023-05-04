In honor of Star Wars Day, ABC13's Who's Hiring Job Fair features out-of-this-world careers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In honor of May 4, also known as Star Wars Day, with fans saying, "May the fourth be with you," our ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair features careers that are out of this world.

On Thursday, ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. You can land a career in aerospace or learn how to break into an aviation career.

We'll have a guest from Aviation Basics, a union program where students can learn about a variety of aviation careers. Upon completion, you could land an apprenticeship with United Airlines.

It's a program in which you earn while you learn. We'll also feature several aerospace jobs that are found at NASA and several private space companies.

Other immediate hires in the healthcare, manufacturing, and hospitality and leisure industries will be discussed. If you apply during the event, you could land a job in days.

Workforce Solutions is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at its southeast location at 12148 Gulf Freeway Houston.

