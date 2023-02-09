ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features positions in the Sugar Land area

Economic leaders say now is a good time to find work in Sugar Land because the unemployment rate is low and employers are having to offer additional benefits.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for work in the Sugar Land area, we have a way for you to land a job and learn about the city's jobs outlook.

This week, ABC13 Localish is showcasing Sugar Land -- a city that, a century ago, had a sugar mill as the leading private employer. Now, it's a hospital.

Sugar Land's unemployment rate currently sits at 3%, which is below the Houston-area average. Economic leaders said now is a great time to find a job because employers have to offer additional benefits to attract workers.

To land one of those new jobs, we're partnering with Workforce Solutions to host our weekly Who's Hiring Job Fair. It'll take place on our website, or wherever you stream ABC13, this Thursday at 10 a.m.

During the event, recruiters will take applications and line up interviews. You can call the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

To view the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.