ABC13's weekly virtual job fair celebrates workers ahead of Labor Day

WATCH FULL JOB FAIR: Hany Khalil, the executive director of the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation, joined to explain why the history of labor in America is important to the way we work today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, ABC13's Who's Hiring job fair features opportunities across several sectors, with a focus on celebrating workers ahead of Labor Day.

Every Thursday, ABC13 partners with Workforce Solutions for our weekly Who's Hiring job fair. During the virtual event, career advisors take applications online and over the phone to match participants with jobs.

Workforce Solutions was live in Katy for this week's event.

You can watch this week's job fair in the video player above.

Hany Khalil, the executive director of the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, joined to explain why the history of labor in America is important to the way we work today. He also talked about the role of labor unions in the modern workforce.

The job fair features a variety of immediate-hire jobs that are available. Some of the industries featured include plant operations, health care, and mechanics.

You can apply for the jobs online, or through the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

To view the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website , and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.